Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong!
On Wednesday, November 18, the pair were spotted attending the Los Angeles Lakers game against Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena in LA.
Timothée and Kylie, dressed in co-ordinated black outfits, were seen chatting and sharing a courtside kiss during the game, which ended with the Lakers losing with a score of 97-109.
For the sporty outing, the beauty mogul looked chic in a black leather jacket from her clothing line Khy, blue jeans and patterned heels.
Meanwhile, the Little Women star matched her in a black camouflage Adidas jacket and sported black pants.
Timothée Chalamet declines to comment on his romance
The outing came a day after Vanity Fair published a cover story on Timothée, titled "A Star on Planet Earth", where the Wonka actor refused to discuss his personal life and avoided questions about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.
"I'd prefer not to say too much," the actor said.
In the interview, he also sparked buzz for his future projects, noting, "I got one thing with a phenomenal filmmaker,” he said. "It’s kind of a no-brainer project, and should it get announced, I think you’ll see what I mean."
Will Timothée Chalamet return to 'Call Me by Your Name'?
Timothée also addressed the possibility of returning to the character of Elio, the protagonist of Call Me by Your Name.
"A great question. Never say never, but...I've grown up with the mindset that you don't really go near something that is so near and dear to people."
He continued, "Now, to work with Luca [Guadagnino] again? In a heartbeat.”
The pair last worked together on 2022's Bones and All.
Notably, fans will catch Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Three, set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.