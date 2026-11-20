Patrick Stewart's official cause of death has been confirmed.
The veteran actor, known for his roles in the Star Trek franchise and Marvel's X-Men films, died at the age of 86 on Thursday, October 28.
At the time, his long-time spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, made the devastating announcement, sharing that the actor died "following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia".
Patrick Stewart's death certificate
On Thursday, November 19, TMZ shared details about his death certificate, which confirmed Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia as the reason for Patrick Stewart's death.
The certificate also lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body, a progressive form of dementia that affects memory, thinking and movement.
Patrick Stewart's death announcement
In the October 29 statement, Bush Novak said Stewart had died "yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia".
"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."
The heartbreaking update came days after Stewart's wife, Sunny Ozell, penned an emotional tribute to her late husband, where she expressed grief and gratitude.
"We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me. Patrick and I truly, authentically saw one another, and we amplified each other’s best qualities," the singer wrote.
Notably, Patrick Stewart's final screen appearance will be the actor reprising the role of Charles Xavier in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, set for release on December 18.