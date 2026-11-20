Selena Gomez just treated fans to an exciting Disney reunion!
On Thursday, November 19, Selena turned to her Instagram account to share snaps from her beauty brand's Friendsgiving event, which was attended by her childhood pals.
The social media post included solo shots of Selena and Demi Lovato from the Rare Beauty event, with one click of the pair cheesing at the camera, sparking excitement and nostalgia among fans.
Another snap showed the Same Old Love singer posing with the Jonas Brothers. The caption of the post read, "Kicked off the night so thankful at the @rarebeauty friendsgiving with all of my rare beauty and @ddlovato. Ended the night at the bowl."
Selena also shared photos featuring the details of the rooftop event, including pink and purple floral arrangements and red name cards.
The reunion comes as Selena and Demi recently marked nearly 25 years of friendship with their Rare Beauty "Still Making Each Other Blush" collaboration, as they debuted the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle.
Moreover, besides the Instagram post, Selena shared a TikTok on Thursday, where both she and Demi said they were thankful for "our husbands".
Selena is married to Benny Blanco, 38, while Demi has tied the knot with Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 35.
The heartfelt event also fuelled buzz after attendees shared that Selena treated them to tickets to the Jonas Brothers concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Selena Gomez reunites with key childhood figure
In addition to sharing a video of herself singing along to Year 3000, Selena shared a backstage video of herself hugging Big Rob, the Jonas Brothers' former bodyguard.
"Seeing big rob last night made me feel 15 again. Protecting me," Selena wrote over the clip.