Hailey Bieber's star dad, Stephen Baldwin, has been hit with a heavy cheque after an alleged hotel mishap.
Baldwin is being sued for $6 million over damages he allegedly caused during a July 2024 stay at the Hotel St. Francis in Santa Fe, N.M.
Claims against Stephen Baldwin
The complaint claims that the Christmas Eve actor "struck, disturbed, made contact with or otherwise caused the activation of the fire sprinkler" located in his hotel bathroom during his stay, which caused it to "activate".
As per the lawsuit, "The water discharge resulted in extensive damage to multiple guest rooms, hallways, ceilings, walls, and other portions of the historic Hotel St. Francis."
At the time, Baldwin claimed that he hit the sprinkler head while using a towel, which set it off.
Westfield Insurance Company provided more than $6 million to Heritage Hotels and Resorts Inc., which runs the hotel, in order to cover the expenses for "significant remediation, repair, and restoration" of the hotel in the aftermath.
However, in the latest update, the insurance company is asking for the money back in its civil action lawsuit, claiming that Baldwin acted "carelessly and negligently" and failed to "exercise reasonable care in the use of the hotel room" when he triggered the sprinkler.
In response to the lawsuit, Baldwin's attorneys filed a notice requesting that the lawsuit be removed from the Supreme Court of New York and transferred to another court.
Stephen Baldwin's health scare
The lawsuit comes as Baldwin opened up about his health concerns earlier this week.
While talking to PEOPLE, the actor shared a recent heart scare he faced over the summer after feeling strange symptoms, including a "fluttering on my chest, directly over my heart".
He said he felt the same sensations again over the course of 48 hours, prompting him to text his aortic specialist, who referred him to a cardiologist.
The doctor told him that he needed to go to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease.
Doctors eventually discovered that his left anterior descending (LAD) artery had a 90% blockage, and they performed an angioplasty and stent placement to open the arteries and restore blood flow to the heart.