Jax Taylor has opened up about his heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in an emotional social media post.
The Vanderpump Rules alum went public with his concerning health update in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 19, while making emotional admission about being in a "really dark place".
"This is something I've kept private for the past few months because it's been one of the scariest times of my life," the former reality star penned.
How Jax Taylor found out about his cancer diagnosis?
Taylor reportedly went to the hospital for kidney stones in July; however, a CT scan showed a tumour in his left kidney.
"After a long five-hour surgery today, the tumor has been removed but it was a lot larger than they thought so we are waiting on the pathology results," he added.
He said, "It's crazy how things happen. If I hadn't ended up in the hospital with that kidney stone, I probably wouldn’t have known this tumor was there until it was too late. … Life can really change in a second."
Elsewhere in the post, Taylor shared that his dad, Ronald Cauchi, died of esophageal and throat cancer in December 2017 at the age of 61.
The 47-year-old also hailed his "amazing" girlfriend, Lori Krebs, for supporting him during his shocking health scare.
Jax Taylor's tension with ex-wife Brittany Cartwright
Taylor's current cancer battle comes as he is navigating his contentious divorce and custody battle from ex Brittany Cartwright.
The former couple, who split in 2024 after nearly five years of marriage, are the parents of 5-year-old son, Cruz.
In a recent update, Taylor demanded that Cartwright pay him $17,000 per month in spousal support, claiming she has "sabotaged" his ability to earn a living due to an alleged "deliberate and sustained campaign" to damage his reputation.
Moreover, Cartwright was granted a temporary restraining order in August after accusing her former spouse of "coercive control, financial abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, gaslighting and even physical violence".