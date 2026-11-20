Bruno Mars revealed a heartbreaking personal loss, as he shared that his father, Peter Hernandez, has passed away at the age of 74.
On Thursday, November 19, the Talking to the Moon singer penned an emotional note for his late father, alongside a carousel of snaps, with the front photograph being a black-and-white click of Bruno hugging his father, who lies in a hospital bed.
Bruno Mars' emotional note for his late father
"Last week I got to hug my father one last time. If you've ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music," the 41-year-old wrote.
He added, "He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me."
Following the announcement, star pals and fans rushed to the comment section to share their condolences, as BLACKPINK Rosé, who collaborated with Bruno on the hit track ATP, shared a hug and a heart emoji.
"The world mourns with you, Bruno. Alabanza," wrote Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Reacting to the heartbreaking loss, Kris Jenner also added, "I'm so sorry Bruno.. sending you and your family much love and prayers."
Bruno Mars on his bond with his father
The Grenade hitmaker has previously shared that his father, who split from his mother when the future star was 12 years old, heavily influenced the vibe that made him world-famous.
"My whole sense of rhythm is because my dad was teaching me bongos as a kid," Bruno told Latina magazine in 2017, via Remezcla.
He continued, "He's an old-school working musician, so that's where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour. It all stems from watching my father."