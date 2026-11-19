LAPD rushed to Madison Beer's Hollywood Hills home after a report of a break-in, that was upgraded to a burglary.
On Wednesday, November 18, police were seen outside the pop star's house, alongside her fiancé and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, Justin Herbert.
What happened at Madison Beer's home?
According to LAPD, officers at the Hollywood Division received a report of a break-in at a home just before 8 p.m., but dispatch upgraded the call to a burglary after speaking with the caller.
However, officers on scene determined no crime had occurred.
The incident took place a night after the Sherman Oaks home of tennis star Sloane Stephens was targeted by home invaders, sparking security concerns in the area.
Justin Herbert's tough NFL season
Moreover, the shocking break-in also happened a day after the Los Angeles Charges secured their first win of the 2026 season on November 17, defeating the Baltimore Ravens with a score of 23-20.
Following the win, Justin, who is known for not living cameras, made headlines for his stoic reaction in the locker room.
The viral video was captioned, "He did NOT look enthused for the postgame high-five. Is that just how Herbert is or is there something deeper?"
Madison Beer and Justin Herbert's romance
Madison and Justin confirmed their romance in October 2025 after months of speculations. The singer often accompanied the star athlete on his games.
The pair announced their engagement on July 28, 2026, the early NFL off-season in early-to-mid season widely speculated to be the wedding timeline, though they have not shared any date as of yet.