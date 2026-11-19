Kendall Jenner has opened up about the red and green flags in a relationship in a rare move.
On the Thursday, November 19, episode of The Kardashians, the model was asked about her dating experience, to which she replied, "Why am I more drawn to red flag? I feel like cause I know more about them."
Sharing her green flag, she said "independence" as she explained, "Something that I crave is to be, like, I'm good over here. Like, I'm good. We're great, I'm great, I can go spend a weekend away and everything's still fine."
"Red flags? Oh my God, I've experienced so many red-flag men," the model said. "Like, an egomaniac? Ew. Like, you need to have an ego death to be with me, 'cause I can't deal with your ego."
She added, "I feel like I really get on with people who really don’t have much of an ego within the world that we live in — who can kind of step away from it and appreciate what they have, but also understand that there’s a real life to be lived underneath it all."
Kendall said she's attracted to people who are "down-to-earth" and "humble".
She shared that "someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously" is also a green flag to her.
The surprising admission was made, as her dating life is currently making headlines.
Kendall has been romantically linked to Jacob Elordi since April. She is often seen travelling with the actor, was the pair recently attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
The pair have take a major step in their relationship, as PEOPLE shared that Kendall and Jacob have adopted a Dalmatian together.
A source said, "They are both huge dog lovers, it's something they've bonded over."
"They're both already in love with their new puppy," the insider noted.
Notably, Kendall Jenner was previously linked to NBA player Devin Booker, whom she dated from 2020 to 2022, and singer Bad Bunny, with whom she was in an on-off relationship between 2023 and 2024.