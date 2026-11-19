Disney+ has unveiled cast for Afterlife with Archie, as they revealed who will be playing Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jugheadm and Sabria in the upcoming series.
As reported by the Deadline, The Body star Sarah Abbot will be the new Betty Cooper, with Vasco Faria set to play Archie Andrews.
Aliyah Mastin has been cast has Veronica Lodge, Angel Rivera will portray Jughead Jones and Sabrina Spellman will be played by Chloe Avakian.
Sarah Abott's reaction to the cast news
Reacting to the exciting news, Sarah shared a screenshot of the Deadline article announcing the cast, with the caption, "see you in riverdale," with a ghost and a zombie emoji.
About 'Afterlife With Archie'
Based on the comic with the same name, Afterlife With Archie is set in Riverdale that has turned into a zombie-overrun apocalypse.
According to the synopsis, an army of the possessed dead raid Riverdale after a supernatural spell from a teen witch backfires, prompting Archie and his friends to fight for survival.
The characters were most recently portrayed by KJ Apa (Archie), Camila Mendes (Veronica), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Cole Sprouse (Jughead), and Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina) in Aguirre-Sacasa's comic book TV adaptations of the CW's Riverdale and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Afterlife with Archie is executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa and Jimmy Gibbons via Muckle Man Productions through its overall deal with WBTV; Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with WBTV; and Jon Goldwater for Archie Comics Studios.
Moreover, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series.