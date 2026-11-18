Carlos Alcaraz brushed off a brief physical scare to storm past Daniil Medvedev in his second match at the ATP Finals, leaving him well placed to qualify for the last four.
The Spaniard needed a medical timeout to have physio treatment on his upper left leg when leading 2-1 in the second set, but the issue did not appear to bother him and he continued to ease to a 6-2 6-4 win.
Alcaraz came into the tournament on the back of a nine-match winning streak, having claimed back-to-back titles in Vienna and at the Paris Masters before arriving in Turin.
He is yet to drop a set at the season-ending Finals and did not face a break point against former US Open champion Medvedev.
The 23-year-old said, “I think I did everything well. We could see in his first match [against Flavio Cobolli] that he was serving really well. He got a lot of free points with his serve and I just returned really well. On second serves I returned really aggressively and really deep, and I would say after that I was playing great, in my game style. I think I just hit the ball in the sweet spot every time, or on a really high percentage [of my shots].
“I’m really happy about it. Against Medvedev you have to be chilled, have to be relaxed, because [you get] a lot of balls… [I thought] really clearly in some tough moments that I had today.”
Alcaraz is seeking to go one better than his runner-up finish last year, with reigning champion Jannik Sinner not defending his title due to injury.
He will qualify for the semi-finals if Frances Tiafoe takes a set off home favourite Cobolli in their encounter later on Wednesday, with Alcaraz to play the Italian in his final group-stage match on Friday.