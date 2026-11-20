The Houston Cougars made a massive statement on Thursday night, defeating the Kansas Jayhawks 92-83 to win the Players Era 8 tournament championship at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
With the win, undefeated No. 8 Houston (6-0) capped off a dominant three-day run in Las Vegas and strengthened its case for the No. 1 spot in the national rankings.
Fast start gives Houston control
Houston took charge early and never trailed in the contest. The Cougars shot 51 percent from the field in the first half while holding No. 11 Kansas to just 35 percent shooting.
Dominant rebounding and aggressive defense helped Houston build a lead as large as 24 points, putting the Jayhawks in a deep hole.
Stars shine for the Cougars
Mercy Miller led the way for Houston with 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, knocking down four three-pointers. Delrecco Gillespie added 19 points and seven rebounds, while point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. controlled the tempo with 16 points and eight assists.
Surviving a late Kansas comeback
Kansas (5-1) refused to go down quietly in the second half. Led by Tyran Stokes – who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds – and Dennis Parker Jr. with 18 points, the Jayhawks mounted a furious comeback to cut Houston’s lead to four points (81-77) with less than three minutes left.
However, Dedan Thomas Jr. stepped up when it mattered most, scoring back-to-back baskets to spark a decisive 8-0 Houston run. Houston maintained control in the closing minutes to seal the nine-point victory.
What comes next
Both teams now head back to their home courts after an intense week in Las Vegas. Kansas will host Denver on Monday night, while Houston returns home to face Oakland next Friday. The two Big 12 rivals will meet again later this season in Houston on February 1.