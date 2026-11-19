Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has officially found his next football home. On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the Columbus Aviators selected Pavia with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 UFL Draft.
A much needed spark for Columbus
The Aviators are looking to turn things around after finishing their inaugural season with a tough 3-7 record. Head coach Ted Ginn Jr. believes Pavia’s toughness and winning mentality make him the ideal leader to revitalize the franchise.
The 24-year-old signal-caller teased his move to spring football back in October, promising fans that whichever team drafted him would get everything he has.
From college stardom to the pro ranks
Pavia became a household name during a historic 2025 college season at Vanderbilt. He threw for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 862 yards and 10 scores, leading the Commodores to their first 10-win regular season.
His efforts earned him SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors and a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy race behind Fernando Mendoza.
Proving doubters wrong
Despite his college success, NFL teams passed on the 5-foot-10 quarterback during the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent for rookie minicamp, only to be released in July before preseason games began.
Now, Pavia will use the 2027 UFL season – which kicks off in March – to showcase his dual-threat talent and reignite his path back to the NFL.