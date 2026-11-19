Lewis Hamilton says it is "very clear" that he and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc understand each other's boundaries when they race wheel to wheel, after their opening-lap clash at the Mexico City Grand Prix and the fallout that followed.
According to Racing News, speaking on media day ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton said he had no concerns about racing Leclerc again, despite some forthright remarks on the subject in recent weeks.
The seven-time F1 drivers' champion had called for "serious talks" in Mexico, where he felt Ferrari had thrown away a one-two finish.
Hamilton had led from pole, with Leclerc passing George Russell for second on the run to Turn 1.
When Leclerc challenged around the outside at Turn 4, both Ferraris ran wide. Leclerc crossed the grass and rejoined in the lead, while Max Verstappen slipped ahead of Hamilton.
Leclerc received a five-second penalty, but Hamilton argued over team radio that his team-mate still had the benefit of running in clean air.
"The stewards are basically handing Charles this win," he said. Verstappen ultimately won, with Hamilton second and Leclerc fourth.
Leclerc accepted the penalty but pointed to Hamilton's defence earlier in the lap. "I could also be unhappy with how much he pushed me off the track out of Turn 1," he said. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur accused both drivers of a "lack of respect" for the team.
At the São Paulo Grand Prix, Hamilton said Leclerc raced his team-mates harder than other rivals, citing the Monegasque’s battles with Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz.
However, the 106-time grand prix winner told media in Las Vegas, "I don't think it'll be difficult. I think Charles is a great driver. The detail we went into about stuff like that, in terms of when we close the visor.
“It's very clear we understand each other, we understand each other's boundaries, and the ultimate goal, which is to get the best result for the team. So I don't feel that will be a problem moving forward, and I have no concerns or worries about racing him, and I don't think he does with me either," he added.
This year has been much improved for Hamilton, who is fourth in the standings with three rounds remaining, currently on 261 points compared to his total of 156 in 2025.