The New England Patriots are facing growing pressure to rethink their blockbuster offseason deal for star wide receiver A.J. Brown. Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in June for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection, Brown was expected to transform New England’s offense.
Instead, the partnership has turned into one of the biggest disappointments of the 2026 NFL season.
A season derailed by injuries
Brown has struggled to stay on the field, missing six of the Patriots’ first ten games with knee and ankle issues. In the four games he has played, he has caught just 11 passes for 128 yards and zero touchdowns.
His frustrating year hit a new low during Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, where he exited in the third quarter with a new hamstring injury that could sideline him for several weeks.
Calls to move on
The situation is even tougher for head coach Mike Vrabel because starting quarterback Drake Maye fractured his ankle in the same game and is likely out for the rest of the year.
With the Patriots sitting at 5-5 during their Week 11 bye, former NFL general manager Ran Carthon recently suggested New England might consider cutting its losses with Brown after just one season.
For now, the Patriots have one silver lining: they kept their 2027 first-round pick in the deal, giving them a valuable asset if they decide to reset their roster next spring.