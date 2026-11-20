Former Major League Baseball pitcher and actor Lance Broadway has died at the age of 43.
According to records from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Broadway was found dead on Tuesday evening, November 17, in a stairwell at an apartment complex in Dallas, Texas.
Authorities have stated that his cause of death remains pending while they await autopsy results.
A standout baseball career
Born in Bryan, Texas, Broadway first made a name for himself playing college baseball at Dallas Baptist University before transferring to Texas Christian University (TCU).
During his standout 2005 season with the TCU Horned Frogs, he posted a 15-1 record with a 1.62 ERA and earned Conference USA Pitcher of the Year honors. His dominant performance led the Chicago White Sox to select him 15th overall in the first round of the 2005 MLB Draft.
Broadway made his major league debut with the White Sox in September 2007 and later pitched for the New York Mets in 2009. Across three big-league seasons, he appeared in 27 games, finishing with a 2-2 record and a 5.24 ERA.
Transition to Hollywood
After concluding his professional baseball career in the Toronto Blue Jays organization in 2010, Broadway pivoted to acting. He made his big-screen debut in the 2013 action thriller “Olympus Has Fallen” as Secret Service Agent O’Neill.
Broadway went on to appear in several popular television series, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Lucifer, Colony and Real Husbands of Hollywood.