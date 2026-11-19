Cooper Flagg erupted for 33 points on Wednesday night, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a dominant 116-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors.
The win snapped a tough three-game losing streak for Dallas, who had been losing by an average of nearly 29 points during their recent slump.
Flagg was nearly unstoppable on the court, shooting 11-of-15 from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. He also stuffed the stat sheet with nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Supporting cast steps up for the Mavericks
Flagg had plenty of help from his teammates to build a massive 29-point lead. P.J. Washington Jr. added 21 points, catching fire from deep by making five of his seven three-point attempts.
Veteran guard Kyrie Irving chipped in 17 points and sparked a decisive 16-2 run early in the second half that put the game completely out of reach.
Golden State struggles without Stephen Curry
Meanwhile, the Warriors remain winless on their road trip since superstar Stephen Curry tore an oblique muscle against Houston. Without their leader, Golden State fell to 0-4 on the trip and has now lost three straight full games by more than 20 points each.
Will Richard led the Warriors with 18 points, while rookie Yaxel Lendeborg added 15. However, poor three-point shooting (24%) kept Golden State under 100 points for the third straight game.
With Curry sidelined for at least another week, the Warriors face a quick turnaround in Memphis on Thursday, while Dallas hosts the Clippers on Saturday.