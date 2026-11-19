Tiger Woods has revealed he will design the first championship-standard links golf course built in Northern Ireland for more than 100 years, describing the project as a "special opportunity."
According to Sky Sports, reports linking the 15-time major champion with the proposed £30 million course at Bellarena on the north west coast between Limavady and Coleraine had been circulating for several weeks, ahead of Thursday's official announcement.
Hospitality group Galgorm Collection is building the course, with construction set to get under way next year if the required planning approvals are secured.
In a statement, Woods said, "Northern Ireland is home to some of the greatest links golf in the world, and building one on the Causeway Coast is a special opportunity for our team.
"We want Bellarena to feel as though it has always been part of this coastline, with a course that challenges the best players and is fun for everyone who plays it," he added.
Galgorm Collection already owns and runs the championship parkland course at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena and a course at Roe Valley in Limavady, with plans to create an additional venue
Colin Johnston, chief executive of Galgorm Collection, announced that Woods and his TGR Design firm would craft the new links layout.
"Set against the spectacular backdrop of Northern Ireland's rugged northwest coast, our plans represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform Northern Ireland's golfing and tourism future," Johnston said.
Bellarena is around 20 miles from Royal Portrush Golf Club, which hosted Shane Lowry's win at The Open in 2019 and Scottie Scheffler completing the third leg of the career Grand Slam in 2025.