Carlos Alcaraz is facing an anxious wait after experiencing discomfort in his left hamstring during his ATP Finals clash with Daniil Medvedev.
According to Tennis World USA, the Spaniard has qualified for the semi-final in Turin, but he had to visit the Institute of Sports Medicine on Friday morning for an MRI scan.
The results will clarify the seriousness of the problem and reveal the 23-year-old's next move.
The examination could determine whether the seven-time Major champion can continue competing in Turin and chase the title.
Thus, his participation in the remainder of the tournament is now uncertain, and the assessment could also have major implications for Spain's upcoming Davis Cup campaign in Bologna next week.
Carlos has won both ATP Finals matches in straight sets after dominant displays on serve and return.
However, the issue emerged during the opening game of the second set against Daniil on Wednesday, November 18.
The Spaniard received a medical timeout after the third game, continuing with a bandage around the affected area. He sealed the deal without further issues, but the discomfort prompted further medical checks.
The word No. 3 arrived at the medical facility accompanied by his trusted team, including doctor Juanjo Lopez, physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno and physical trainer Alberto Liedo.
The MRI results will provide a clearer picture of whether the problem is serious enough to interrupt his campaign and provide another setback in his plagued season.