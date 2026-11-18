Oscar Piastri is changing his power unit for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, earning a significant grid penalty for the race.
As the series heads into the final three rounds of the 2026 season, Formula 1 returns to the Las Vegas Strip before heading to back-to-back rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. With the long straight dominating the Vegas track layout, engine power plays a vital role in performance.
McLaren have confirmed that Paistri will be taking a new power unit, marking his fifth ICE unit of the season. As it breaches the allocation each driver is allotted for the season, the Australian driver will take a 10-place grid penalty.
McLaren released a statement regarding his penalty, “Oscar will take a new internal combustion engine in Las Vegas after a reliability issue. As it is his fifth of the season, he will take a 10-place grid penalty, but he has a good chance to recover positions with overtaking in Saturday’s race.”
“Both cars, as with the other HPP-powered cars, will be fitted with a new ADUO-enabled turbo specification: the expected performance benefit is relatively small,” it added.
Piastri has struggled more throughout the 2026 season, flying under the radar from race to race compared with his teammate Norris. It’s been an inexplicable difference for the Australian, who narrowly missed out on a World Drivers’ Championship in 2025, leading the championship for the first half of the season.