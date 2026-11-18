It’s a Home Alone feud!
Daniel Roebuck has finally broken his silence after the popular filmmaker, Chris Columbus, publicly snubbed his acting skills.
On Tuesday, November 17th, Chris, the director behind the 1990 family film Home Alone, revealed that he fired the actor originally cast as Marv in the movie after just four days because his performance was "just awful".
Daniel Roebuck breaks silence
Despite keeping the name of the actor under wraps, Chris, 68, made the bombshell confession, which now somehow hurt the sentiments of Daniel, 63.
"It hurts my heart, and it hurts my heart that every Christmas I have to deal with this," the Lucky Louie actor added.
Roebuck, who has starred in shows such as the original Matlock, Nash Bridges, and Lost, shared that he has the "utmost respect" for Columbus and is a fan of his movies.
"When he did fire me, and he said he’d put me in his next movie, I waited by the phone, man," he told Page Six on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026.
He continued, "I’m disappointed that every Christmas I have to put up with this when I’ve contributed so much more to the world than not being in Home Alone."
While he acknowledged the firing, Roebuck disputed Columbus' retelling of the situation.
He denied the claims that he lacked chemistry with Joe Pesci, who played fellow burglar Harry opposite Marv.
The role ultimately went to Daniel Stern, who reprised the character in the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York City.
Home Alone franchise
For the unversed, Home Alone is a series of American Christmas family comedy films created by John Hughes.
Chris Columbus directed Home Alone and Home Alone 2, which premiered in 1990 and 1992.
Apart from Macaulay Culkin, the iconic film also starred Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Kieren Culkin, Catherine O'Hara, John Heard, Devin Ratray and others.