This year has seen several royal families around the world experiencing heartbreaking losses.
From princes and princesses to prominent members of royal households, several familiar and lesser-known names have passed away in 2026.
While some were closely connected to reigning monarchs, others belonged to historic royal dynasties, and their deaths have drawn attention from royal watchers worldwide.
From King Harald V to Princess Marie-Cecile, here’s a look back at a year of heartbreaking royal farewells of 2026.
King Harald V of Norway
Norway’s King Harald V passed away at the age of 89 on August 28, 2026, at Oslo University Hospital in Oslo. His cause of death was reported to be hemolytic anemia and a bloodstream infection.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand
On June 11, 2026, the Royal Family of Thailand faced the heartbreaking loss of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who died at the age of 47 after more than three years in a coma at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.
Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark
Greece and Denmark’s Princess Irene, who was the sister of Spain’s Queen Sofia, breathed her last at the age of 83 on January 15, 2026, at Palace of Zarzuela in Madrid, while being surrounded by her loved ones. Her cause of death was reported to be a prolonged period of declining health linked to a chronic cognitive illness.
Princess Astrid of Norway
Just two weeks after her younger brother King Harald V’s death, Princess Astrid died on September 11, 2026, at the age of 94. Her official cause of death has not been disclosed.
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani of Qatar
On July 12, 2026, former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani died at the of 74 in Doha.
Princess Désirée, Baroness Silfverschiöld
The elder sister of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, Princess Désirée, Baroness Silfverschiöld, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on January 21, 2026, at her home in Koberg Castle in Västergötland, surrounded by her family.
Princess Hind bint Saud bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia
On January 13, 2026, the Saudi Royal Court announced the death of Princess Hind, the daughter of King Saud bin Abdulaziz. Her exact age and cause of death have not been publicly disclosed.
Prince Wilhelm of Schaumburg-Lippe
Prince Wilhelm of Schaumburg-Lippe died at the age of 86 on July 9, 2026, at a hospital in Randers, Denmark. He was the son of Prince Christian of Schaumburg-Lippe and Princess Feodora of Denmark, making him a close relative and lifelong confidant of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.
Princess Anastasia of Lowenstein-Wertheim-Rosenberg
On August 6, 2026, Princess Anastasia died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 82 at her residence, Schloss Löwenstein, in Kleinheubach, Germany.
Prince Bandar bin Abdullah Al Abdulrahman of Saudi Arabia
The Saudi Royal Court announced the passing of Prince Bandar on January 18, 2026. He was the son of Prince Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud and the nephew of King Abdulaziz.
Princess Noura bint Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia
On March 23, 2026, the Saudi Royal Court confirmed the demise of King Abdulaziz’s daughter Princess Noura.
Princess Sarah bint Ahmed Al Abdulrahman of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Princess Sarah was pronounced dead on June 17, 2026. Unlike royals holding official government or diplomatic posts, Princess Sarah did not hold a public political role, and detailed biographical records about her life were not publicly released by the Saudi Royal Court.
Princess Aljawhara bint Faisal bin Abdullah
On April 1, 2026, the late Prince Saud Al-Faisal’s widow Princess Aljawhara was reported dead.
Prince Mohammed bin Bandar
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Bandar breathed his last on March 22, 2026, following a battle with cancer.
Princess Donata of Prussia
After a long battle with an undisclosed illness, Princess Donata of Prussia died on February 25, 2026, at the age of 73.
Princess Marie-Cécile of Prussia
Princess Marie-Cécile of Prussia, also known as Duchess Marie-Cécile of Oldenburg, died on October 31, 2026, at the age of 84.