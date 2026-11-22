Duchess Sophie has reportedly stepped out in London for a cause close to her heart.
On Thursday, November 19th, the Duchess of Edinburgh has seemingly avoided the media’s attention as she secretly attended a special reception on the same day King Charles III sent a key message to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Sophie, the 61-year-old member of the British Royal Family, attended a Reception to mark the launch of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security's 2025/26 Index at the House of Lords, in London.
For the outing, the mom of two was wearing a Max Mara Galosce Houndstooth Blazer which she paired with matching earrings.
The key meeting marked the release of the latest edition of the global index, which tracks women's inclusion, justice, and security worldwide.
Duchess Sophie attended the event, as she has been actively raising campaigns for women’s protection and peace.
Duchess Sophie's role in actively supporting women
Prince Edward's wife has advocated for the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and the UK's Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) since 2019.
She has also promoted women's inclusion in peace processes and raised awareness of conflict-related sexual violence.
This update on the Duchess of Edinburgh came shortly after she visited the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training in Gazipur to meet female UN peacekeepers and highlighted support for Rohingya refugees.
Her Royal Highness toured Bangladesh earlier this month.