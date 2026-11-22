The Liechtenstein Royal Family has made a heartbreaking announcement of the death of Princess Elisabeth, the mother of Hereditary Princess Sophie.
On Saturday, November 21, the House of Liechtenstein confirmed that the Duchess of Bavaria passed away at the age of 85.
Sharing a black-and-white photograph of the Princess, the official statement read, "S.K.H. Duke Franz von Bavaria announces in deep sorrow that his dear sister-in-law I.K.H Herzogin Elizabeth in Bayern on the 21st November 2026 in Wildenwart surrounded by her family by God."
With love and gratitude, the family says goodbye," read the caption.
About Princess Elisabeth
Born in Sweden in 1939, Elisabeth married into the royal house in 1967 when she walked down the aisle with Prince Max, Duke in Bavaria, who is the current heir presumptive to the head of the House of Wittelsbach, which was deposed in 1918 following the German Revolution of 1918–1919.
Max and Elisabeth had five children, the eldest of whom is Hereditary Princess Sophie. She married Hereditary Prince Alois, the heir to the Leichtenstein throne, in 1993, and the couple share four children.
Elisabeth is also survived by her other children, Duchess Marie Caroline, Duchess Helene Eugenie, Duchess Elisabeth in Bavaria and Duchess Maria Anna.