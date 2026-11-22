Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle's "open family secret" has finally been revealed amid a child abuse case.
The Duchess of Sussex's stepmother, Roslyn Loveless's son, Bobby Lucero, said relatives regularly discussed the trips when he was growing up.
According to Lucero, family members sometimes referred to them as "girls' trips", although he initially believed the references concerned adult women.
On November 22nd, Sunday, during his interview, The Sunday Times described the family's alleged references to Thomas's overseas travels.
The 45-year-old said he first heard about the trips from older relatives when he was approximately nine or ten years old.
He characterized the subject as an "open family secret," suggesting the trips were something relatives discussed rather than an entirely unknown part of Thomas Sr.'s life.
However, Lucero acknowledged that the ages of the women were never specified in those childhood conversations.
Thomas Markle Sr. child abuse case
Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested by the FBI on November 6th, 2026, at a care home in Lakeland, Florida, on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.
FBI agents arrested the 82-year-old after searching two Los Angeles-area storage units he had rented and seizing suspected child sexual abuse material.
Details of the federal complaint were announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California.
After being released on bond with electronic monitoring, Markle was taken back into custody in early November after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor.