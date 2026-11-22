Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana's surprise move has seemingly left Prince William to make a big decision.
On Sunday, November 22nd, the Daily Mail UK reported that the only daughter of the Prince of Wales has made an unexpected career choice after she impressed her close friends and teachers.
The 11-year-old daughter of William, 44, and Kate Middleton, also 44, has been tipped for a bright future under the lights after she left her friends and teachers impressed with her acting and singing skills.
An insider close to the Wales royal family recently revealed that Charlotte is a "natural performer" as she has been actively taking part in the productions at her school in Berkshire.
"She belongs on the stage. She's a wonderful actress and singer, and that's what she wants to be when she grows up," the tipster shared.
Princess Charlotte to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps?
Well, it will be disclosed later whether Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is set to follow in the footsteps of her aunt, Meghan Markle, who ditched acting after marrying the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, in 2018.
As the report emerged, it sparked curiosity among royal fans about whether William will allow his daughter to pursue her dreams and her passion for the entertainment industry and craft.
It is also suggested that, for this to happen, the future King must have allowed his kids to drop "His Royal Highness" from their names to explore their respective careers and dreams.
Not only Prince William, but Catherine has also been encouraging her kids to listen to their hearts, and has been going on a secret outing with Charlotte as the mother-daughter duo reportedly watched a play at London's West End.
Catherine's role in Charlotte's new passion for acting and singing
The Princess of Wales and Charlotte also reunited with a passion for ballet.
Another source added, "Kate brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to see Mary Poppins. They came backstage, and she said to me, ‘Would it be OK for Charlotte to have a cuddle with Mary Poppins? I was like, ‘Yes!’ She wanted to hug me, which was really cute."
So far, neither Prince William nor Kate Middleton has revealed their plans for Charlotte and her passion.
Apart from Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, the future King and Queen also shares two sons, Prince George, who is currently third in line to succession, and Prince Louis.