Kensington Palace has confirmed Prince William's major plans for next year.
On Sunday, November 22nd, the Prince of Wales's aide announced that His Royal Highness will undertake two state visits in 2027.
The future monarch will tour Europe and the Middle East, focusing on defence and security to strengthen his ties.
"The prince wants his overseas travel to have purpose and meaning. For him, it’s about building stronger connections, developing lasting relationships and supporting projects that deliver tangible results," the Kensington Palace's spokesperson added.
Speaking about Prince William's visits to Poland, Estonia, Saudi Arabia, and India, his representative revealed, "His engagements in Poland, Estonia, Saudi Arabia and India demonstrate the breadth of his international work and the contribution he can make in supporting His Majesty’s Government."
"Looking ahead to 2027, you can expect to see more of that, including in the defence and security space. The prince takes a long-term view of these relationships. He wants to build connections that will serve the United Kingdom for decades to come, while bringing people together to address some of the biggest challenges facing our planet and societies," they added.
Prince William will travel to several countries in Europe and the Middle East in early 2027 at the request of the United Kingdom government, focusing on defence, security, and strengthening diplomatic ties amid global instability.