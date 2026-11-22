King Charles reportedly reached out to Meghan Markle after her estranged father was arrested on one count of possession of child sex abuse material.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that Charles had been in contact with the Duchess of Sussex following Thomas Markle Sr arrest in Florida in early November.
Tensions remain high between Prince William and Prince Harry
Speaking to Sky News, she claimed that while the communication was a positive sign, there was no hint of reconciliation between the monarch's two sons.
"No sign of that at all, no thawing of the estrangement between the brothers. But yes, there is communication between Harry and Meghan and the King," Jennie noted.
She continued, "I'm pretty sure that the King communicated with Meghan after her father was arrested and showed sympathy for her in that predicament. So there is communication."
"No meetings that we know about, but you know, the most crucial aspect of reconciliation is that any meetings that may or may not have taken place - and I think probably they haven't - but any communication remains private."
She added, "And so far, that appears to be the case, and that gives some hope for the future."
About Thomas Markle Sr arrest
Thomas Markle Sr was arrested and was subject to electronic monitoring and a house arrest at a dementia facility in Florida after federal agents found disturbing images in two storage units in LA, which he had been renting since 2008.
He was later taken in after removing his ankle monitor, and following receiving all-clear from a psychologist, Thomas Sr's next preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 1.