Prince William and Kate Middleton may have revealed their upcoming host state for the 2027 Earthshot Prize ceremony.
During the future monarch’s historical speech at the sixth Earthshot Prize in Mumbai, India, His Royal Highness accidentally shared that the next ceremony will be Down Under.
After his revelation, Hello! Editor, Emily Nash, explained, "The Prince and Princess of Wales haven’t been to Australia together since 2014."
"I was at the 2025 St Patrick’s Day Parade when Catherine talked about wanting to take the children there now that they are older, and an Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony Down Under next year would be the perfect opportunity," she added.
Emily continued, "If they can time it to coincide with the autumn half-term, we might just see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join their parents for the trip on what will by then be their first family overseas tour for a decade."
Kate Middleton's plans to take family in Australia
For the unversed, Catherine, 45, was chatting to Irish Guardsmen and their families in the Sergeants’ Mess at Wellington Barracks after putting money behind the bar for them to celebrate St Patrick's Day.
During her conversation with the Australian reservist, Adam Hamilton, the future Queen, revealed, "George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand."
"I would like to go back there with them now. It's finding time to do that. But I love to travel – yes, it’s a long flight. But I love the Middle East because that’s familiar to me (from) growing up. There are so many opportunities now to travel; I think it's brilliant to experience it," she added.
The royal couple last visited Australia together in April 2014, during a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand with their infant son, Prince George.