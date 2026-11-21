King Haakon VIII has issued a new update after secretly meeting with Prince Albert of Monaco and Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra.
A day after the world celebrated the 2026 Children's Day, His Majesty has invited participants of Childre's Speech 2026 and representatives from UNICEF Norway to the Palace.
Haakon warmly welcomed six candidates of the competition, which is an official initiative from UNICEF Norway that gives children and young people the opportunity to express their opinions on issues that are important to them and to be heard by all of Norway.
Among the candidates, there were two kids who also met with the Norwegian monarch ahead of the show's premiere on television.
"Great visit to the Castle! King Haakon received the six candidates for the Children's Speech 2026 and representatives from UNICEF Norway in the audience," the royal update.
King Haakon VIII of Norway and Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra reportedly had dinner with Prince Albert II of Monaco during a trip to Nice, France, in mid-November 2026.
King Haakon's secret meeting with Prince Albert and Princess Ingrid Alexandra
Neither the Norwegian Royal Court nor the Prince's Palace of Monaco has issued an official public statement detailing the agenda or confirming whether the dinner was intended to be secret.
The dinner comes shortly after Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra stepped into expanded royal duties as heir apparent and regent following her father's accession.