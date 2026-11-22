Meghan Markle has unveiled a fresh festive portrait of herself for her lifestyle brand just hours after Kate Middleton's major move.
On Saturday, November 21, As Ever shared a photograph of Meghan, who radiated charm in a relaxed sweater with wide-legged pants and pointed slingback heels.
The Duchess of Sussex was seated beside a fireplace framed with cascading greenery and lights, with her head tilted toward one hand.
"Set the table. The Holiday Collection is 25% off at AsEver.com for a limited time," the caption of the post read.
Kate Middleton's upcoming documentary
The promotional post came just hours after Kate Middleton shared a teaser of her upcoming documentary titled Heal, which followed her cancer journey and footage from the Three Peaks Challenge she embarked on earlier this year.
"It changes your body, it changes you physically - but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you," says the Princess of Wales in the video about cancer.
Without disclosing details about the cancer, Kate revealed her diagnosis in March 2024, where it was shared that the future queen was receiving chemotherapy.
In January 2025 she announced that she was in remission and in the following months began a gradual return to royal duties.
Holiday season for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to celebrate their first Christmas with their children in the UK since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.
The family-of-four are said to not be joining the royal family in Sandringham, but, rather are making early plans for a UK Christmas with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.