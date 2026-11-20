Jennifer Lawrence gets candid about her on-screen kiss partners!
During her appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live show with her Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson, the actress was asked to rank five of her former co-stars from best to worst onscreen kiss.
Providing her with options, Cohen noted, "Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Josh Hutcherson, Chris Pratt, [Timothée] Chalamet."
The star was caught by surprise as she put her thinking face on, as she said, "Okay, I guess I'll go, I mean, they were all so amazing."
Cohen did not hesitate to point out the sarcasm in her voice, as Jennifer has spoken out about how filming kissing scenes in front of dozens of crew members while at work at the end of a 12-hour day does not usually match the romantic magic, which can be seen on the screen.
In January, the No Hard Feelings actress admitted that kissing co-stars, especially those she knows well like Josh Hutcherson, can be "very embarrassing".
Jennifer Lawrence ranks her on-screen kisses
Answering Cohen's risque question, Jennifer said, "Okay I'll go Pratt, Chalamet, who's the other one?"she answered without hesitation, prompting the host to remind her that she needs to rank from best to worst.
hun
"Best to worst! Oh," she exclaimed. "Best is Josh, and then, okay, Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, Pratt."
Jennifer and Chris have shared the screen a single time, in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers.
In the film, the two play a pair of would-be colonisers aboard a spaceship mid-transit to a new galactic home; however, they get awoken from their hibernation 90 years too soon, and must sort through the aftermath together.