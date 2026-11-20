Alexander Zverev admits the serious ankle injury he suffered in 2022 will plague him throughout the rest of his career.
According to Express UK, the German was victorious at the ATP Finals on Thursday night, November 19, but was troubled by his ankle during his match against Arthur Fils.
World No. 1 Zverev, this year's Roland Garros and US Open winner, rounded off a perfect group stage at the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) win against Frenchman Fils.
But speaking after he played Fils, the 29-year-old shared that he was struggling with his ankle. Zverev did not drop a single service game all night despite the discomfort.
Zverev said, "Unfortunately, I started feeling my ankle again. I'll probably feel it for the rest of my career. This is something I have to live with.”
"But I hope I'll be 100 per cent fit on Saturday [for the semi-final] and I'm very happy to win all three matches against difficult opponents, Arthur especially, with all the power he has," he added.
Zverev had put both Ben Shelton and Rafael Jodar to the sword previously, so he topped the John McEnroe Group with a 3-0 record. A match against either Daniil Medvedev or Frances Tiafoe, whoever finishes runner-up in the Ivan Lendl Group, awaits.
Zverev has already locked in the 2026 ATP Year-End No. 1 trophy ahead of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz and could win his first ATP Finals since 2021 if he overcomes his semi-final opponent and whoever may face him in Sunday's final.