Oscar Piastri has broken his silence over his decision to split from long-time Formula 1 manager Mark Webber ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
According to Formula 1, Piastri has explained why he and his management team, led by Mark and Ann Webber, mutually agreed to part ways, with the Australian believing the time was right for a new chapter in his career.
The decision was announced following the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, bringing an end to a partnership that began in 2019 and helped Piastri secure his Formula 1 debut with McLaren in 2023.
Speaking to the media in Las Vegas, Piastri reflected on the contribution the Webbers had made to his career, explaining that both parties had reached a point where pursuing separate paths felt like the right decision.
He said, “We were just getting to a stage in our collaboration where it was better for us to go on our separate paths. Mark and Ann contributed so much to my career, both in placing me where I am today and the management of everything behind the scenes that nobody ever really sees. It felt like the time was right for something new.”
“Mark played a massive part in my career, both Mark and Ann, at the end of my junior career, setting me up in Formula 1 and guiding me through those first few years. The impact they've had on my career has been enormous, and I think now it feels like the right time for us both to go on our separate adventures," Piastri added.
The Webbers had already reduced their trackside involvement during the 2026 season, with Piastri's former PREMA race engineer Pedro Matos and mental coach Emma Murray taking on greater roles within his close team.