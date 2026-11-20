Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson finally spoke out after suffering a devastating injury.
According to NFL, Detroit Lions edge rusher commented publicly on Thursday, November 19, for the first time since suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee.
In an Instagram post, the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end pledged to come back from his injury stronger than ever and to never again jump up to celebrate a big play.
Hutchinson wrote in his post, "I honestly can't believe it. I've jumped hundreds of times on a football field and never in a million years did I think this would happen to me. But even something like this won't hold me back."
"Two things I know for sure. 1. I always come back stronger. 2. That's the last time I go airborne," he added.
Hutchinson injured his knee on the Lions' first defensive series during their matchup in Munich with the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Following a sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Hutchinson jumped in celebration and landed awkwardly on his right leg. The star pass rusher immediately fell to the turf and quickly grabbed his right leg, gesturing to the front of his right knee.
Maye reportedly suffered a fractured ankle on the sack, though the Patriots have yet to confirm that injury. Yet Patriots coach Mike Vrabel sounded as if a return was possible for the quarterback this season, likely depending on whether surgery is required.
The Lions went on to a 35-10 win. With their fifth consecutive victory, Detroit improved its record to 7-2 and is tied with the Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North. New England dropped to 5-5 after losing three of its past four games.