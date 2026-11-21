Pete Rose received pardon after US President Donald Trump wipes slate clean for controversial legend.
According to CNN, Trump announced on Thursday, November 19, that he had given a “Complete and Total Pardon” to Rose, after saying for more than a year that he felt the controversial baseball legend was treated unfairly for gambling on games.
Trump announced the posthumous pardon in a social media post from Air Force One as he flew home from his whirlwind trip to Asia.
Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND, whose record of 4,256 Hits in a Season will never be broken.”
The 81-year-old Republican also listed several of Rose’s stats and accomplishments including his 4,256 hits were in fact a career total, collected over 24 seasons.
The president went after Major League Baseball, writing that Rose, “just like the Great Roger Clemens, who won 354 games, was treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame.”
It’s far from the first time the president has brought up Rose, who was famously banned from the league in 1989 for accusations of gambling on the game as a player and manager and later convicted of tax evasion.
Rose, who died on September 30, 2024, later admitted to gambling but said he never bet against his own team.
In early 2025, Trump telegraphed his intention to pardon Rose, saying at the time that he would sign a pardon “over the next few weeks.”
At the time, Trump said the league lacked “the courage or decency” to put Rose in the Hall of Fame and pushed it to give him the sport’s highest honor after his death.