Max Verstappen will start the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position after a grid penalty stripped Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli of the top spot.
Antonelli clocked the fastest lap during Friday night’s qualifying session, a pre-race sanction dramatically reshaped the starting order under the neon lights.
The penalty decides pole
Newly-crowned champion Antonelli delivered a blistering final lap of 1:33.893 to beat Verstappen by 0.258 seconds on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.
However, Mercedes fitted Antonelli’s car with its sixth internal combustion engine of the season, triggering an automatic five-place grid drop. As a result, Antonelli falls to sixth place for the race, handing Verstappen a clear view into Turn 1.
Front row and grid shake-up
With Antonelli demoted, Mercedes teammate George Russell moves up to join Verstappen on the front row. The two drivers enter the race with fresh tension after making minor contact during final practice, an incident that earned Verstappen a warning from the stewards.
Behind them, McLaren’s Lando Norris inherits third place, while Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar climbs to fourth and Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad takes fifth.
Ferrari struggles in qualifying
Elsewhere on the grid, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri qualified seventh but drops to seventeenth due to a ten-place grid penalty.
Meanwhile, Ferrari endured a dismal session, with both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failing to reach the final qualifying shootout and settling for eleventh and twelfth.