Rockstar Games has officially rewritten entertainment history. Following its global release on November 19, 2026, “Grand Theft Auto VI” earned a staggering $3.79 billion in retail sales within its first 24 hours.
According to parent company Take-Two Interactive, this makes the game the biggest entertainment launch across any medium, easily beating every video game, movie, and album debut in history.
Beating Hollywood and gaming giants
The opening-day numbers are almost five times higher than the $800 million “GTA V” earned on its launch day back in 2013.
Even more impressively, “GTA 6” made more money in a single day than the entire worldwide box-office run of “Avengers: Endgame,” which earned $2.94 billion.
Before the game even hit store shelves, Rockstar had already sold 32.5 million copies in pre-orders across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Critical acclaim and what comes next
Fans waited more than 13 years – and through two official release delays – to return to Vice City and explore the state of Leonida. Critics have hailed the game as a masterpiece, giving it a 99 Metascore and tying it with “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” as the highest-rated game ever.
With a PC version and an online multiplayer mode expected to arrive in 2027, analysts believe GTA 6’s record-breaking financial run is only just getting started.