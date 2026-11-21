North Carolina bounced back from last week’s loss to Georgia in strong fashion on Friday night, defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd 88-72 at the Dean E. Smith Center.
Guard Matt Able led the way with a career-high 23 points, helping the Tar Heels improve to 4-1 on the season.
Able sparks an early surge
North Carolina wasted no time setting the pace. Able came out firing, knocking down five three-pointers on the night and scoring 11 of UNC’s first 15 points.
Behind his hot shooting and fast-break tempo, the Tar Heels built a commanding 17-point lead early in the first half. However, Marshall refused to fold, closing the period on an 11-5 run to cut North Carolina’s advantage to 42-37 at halftime.
Tar Heels pull away late
In the second half, Marshall trimmed the deficit to just six points at 62-56. North Carolina responded immediately with composure.
A clutch three-pointer from Alex Samodurov and an acrobatic layup by Isaiah Denis stretched the lead back to double digits, where it stayed for the remainder of the contest.
Key standouts and what’s next
Alongside Able, Terrence Brown delivered 20 points and six rebounds, while Jarin Stevenson chipped in 13 points. The game also marked the long-awaited Carolina debut for center Cameron Fens. Noah Otshudi paced Marshall (2-4) with 18 points.
Under head coach Michael Melone, UNC has now won 22 of its last 23 home games. The Tar Heels return to action on Monday night to host Monmouth.