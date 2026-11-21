Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora proved once again why she rules the women’s flyweight division.
On Friday night at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, the undefeated champion delivered a lopsided performance to defeat challenger Jasmina Zapotoczna by unanimous decision.
With the victory, Fundora successfully defended her WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO world titles.
Total ring control
From the opening bell, the 5-foot-9 southpaw used her massive height and reach advantage to control the fight. Fundora kept the British-based Polish contender on the outside, landing sharp jabs and heavy combinations.
According to unofficial punch stats, Fundora connected on 194 of her 338 thrown punches, while Zapotoczna landed just 42 of 144.
Body shots turn the tide
Although Zapotoczna showed immense toughness, Fundora’s punishing body work eventually broke through. In the seventh round, a crisp body shot buckled Zapotoczna for the first knockdown of the night.
One round later, Fundora landed a vicious uppercut to the midsection that forced Zapotoczna to take a knee.
What comes next
Zapotoczna survived to hear the final bell, snapping Fundora’s four-fight knockout streak. However, the judges’ scorecards – 100-88, 99-89, and 98-90 – reflected total dominance.
Speaking after the bout, the 19-0 champion stated she plans to defend her undisputed flyweight crown one more time before considering a move to a new weight class.