Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has broken his silence following a devastating second-round knockout loss to rising star Navajo Stirling in the main event of UFC Qatar on Saturday night.
Speaking in an emotional Instagram video recorded from his hotel room in Doha with visible stitches on his face, the Czech fighter praised his undefeated opponent while admitting his own game plan fell short.
Stirling stopped Prochazka with a heavy right hook and follow-up strikes just two seconds before the end of the second round at ABHA Arena.
Admitting a tactical mistake
Despite entering the cage feeling physically ready, Prochazka believes he overthought his approach instead of using his signature aggressive style.
“One more time, congrats to my opponent. Really nice catch,” Prochazka told his fans. “Ah, I felt sharp. I felt prepared. Felt strong. Maybe too much tactic and not too much pressure.”
Vowing to bounce back stronger
The defeat marks a difficult stretch for the 34-year-old fan favorite, who has now suffered back-to-back knockout losses. Seven months ago, he was stopped by Carlos Ulberg – who, like Stirling, trains out of New Zealand’s City Kickboxing gym.
Dropping to 6-4 inside the Octagon, Prochazka assured supporters that he will review the fight footage and rebuild his approach immediately. “There is a lot of work and it can be much better,” he insisted. “No more like this. I will do everything. Believe me.”