After a season filled with frustrating close losses, the Michigan Wolverines finally delivered a signature moment on Senior Day. On Saturday, Michigan stunned the previously undefeated No. 4 UCLA Bruins in a gritty 18-16 triple-overtime thriller at Michigan Stadium.
The victory, celebrated in front of 109,618 fans, pushed the Wolverines to 6-5 on the season and officially clinched their spot in a postseason bowl game.
A birthday gift for Whittingham
The dramatic upset carried extra personal meaning for Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham, who celebrated his 67th birthday on Saturday. Following the win, Whittingham praised his roster’s resilience after enduring a rocky 2026 campaign.
“These guys got a ton of fight. They’ve had it all year long,” Whittingham said during his postgame broadcast interview. He also noted how gratifying it was to send the graduating seniors out with a win in their final game at the Big House.
Beating UCLA at their own game
Michigan’s defense stepped up against one of the nation’s top teams by forcing three turnovers while committing only one. Running back Savion Hiter powered the ground attack with 104 rushing yards, while kicker Jacob Baggett nailed three field goals, including a 52-yarder, to keep the Wolverines alive.
“UCLA has made their living this season off of takeaways,” Whittingham explained after the game. “I guess you could say we beat them at their own game a little bit.”
With bowl eligibility secured and momentum on their side, Michigan now turns its focus toward next week’s rivalry showdown against Ohio State.