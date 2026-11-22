Max Verstappen claimed a dramatic victory at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night, surviving a chaotic slipstream battle under the floodlights to cross the finish line just 0.639 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Oscar Piastri completed the podium in third after charging all the way up from 17th on the grid.
A wild night on the Strip
Starting from pole position, Verstappen was immediately pulled into a relentless pack race along the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Heavy slipstreaming made it nearly impossible for any single driver to break away, triggering a jaw-dropping 35 lead changes over the 50-lap distance.
Mercedes contenders George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli traded blows with Verstappen throughout the night, while the McLaren duo steadily closed in on the leaders during the final stint.
Late drama and championship impact
The race reached a boiling point in the closing laps when Russell clipped the barriers, dropping the Mercedes driver out of podium contention and down to ninth place.
With the pack bunched together, Verstappen executed his energy deployment and late-lap defense to perfection, holding off a fierce charge from Norris and Piastri to secure his third career win in Las Vegas and fourth victory of the 2026 season.
Antonelli salvaged fourth for Mercedes ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly in fifth. The triumph solidifies Verstappen’s hold on second place in the Drivers’ Championship, extending his cushion over Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton to 37 points with just two races remaining in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.