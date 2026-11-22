Lewis Hamilton has expressed his frustration following his collision with Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, suggesting Ferrari must take responsibility for resolving the tensions between its two drivers.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after finishing seventh, the seven-time world champion refused to elaborate on his earlier radio messages urging Ferrari to ensure that he and Leclerc worked together rather than against each other: "I'm not going to get into the scenario of that. That's something for you to speak to Ferrari about."
The comments followed another controversial race for the Scuderia, with Leclerc receiving a 10-second penalty after contact with Hamilton at the chicane sent the Briton into a spin. The Monegasque eventually finished tenth, while Hamilton also received a separate penalty following an incident involving Lando Norris.
Hamilton puts responsibility on Ferrari
Asked whether Ferrari now needs clearer rules governing how its drivers race each other, Hamilton made it clear that he believes the responsibility lies with the team.
"That's for Ferrari to decide, obviously. I've done all I can and I've said everything and more. It's been difficult. All I can do is just show up and give it everything I can and hopefully in the background they eventually figure it out."
His remarks come after tensions between the teammates appeared to ease following discussions in São Paulo, only for another on-track confrontation to reignite the situation in Las Vegas.
Hamilton's response also follows Leclerc's own assessment of the penalty he received for their collision, with the incident once again placing Ferrari's management of its two drivers under scrutiny.