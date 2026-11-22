Tom Jackson, a foundational player on the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense and a fixture at ESPN as a Hall of Fame broadcaster, died Friday. He was 75.
Jackson's family informed ESPN of his death. A fourth-round pick by the Broncos in the 1973 draft out of Louisville, Jackson played in 191 regular-season games, including 177 starts. He also played in 10 playoff games over 14 seasons with the Broncos.
However, more football fans knew Jackson through his second career act. He had a 29-year run at ESPN and was a mainstay alongside Chris Berman.
Berman said Sunday that Jackson's death was "unexpected" and said he spoke with his longtime partner "at length" on Tuesday.
"He was a vital 75," Berman said on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown."
"Tom was poignant. He was active. This is a shock."
In a statement released by ESPN, Berman said that Jackson was "one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet."
"All of us are stunned," Berman said in his statement. "I'm stunned, we're stunned and you're stunned. We've lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson. I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown. It was a labor of love for our whole team, both in front of the camera and behind it. We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week."
ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said Jackson was "one of the most influential and beloved figures in ESPN's history."