Brittany Mahomes made it to Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs Cardinals game, but you’d have to believe she is exhausted.
Mahomes was on hand to watch her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, no one could blame her. Brittany Mahomes was in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night and watched the Current defeat Washington 2-1 in the NWSL Championship Match.
Mahomes, who is a co-owner of the Current, received a champions medal and joined the team on the podium at Audi Field.
The celebration party likely lasted into the early hours of Sunday, and after Patrick Mahomes won three Super Bowl championship rings, Brittany will be getting one with the Current.
And Patrick probably will get one as well, because he also is a Current co-owner.
Ahead of Saturday's game, Brittany Mahomes talked with CBS News about the Current.
"I'm excited. This is huge for this organization and for Kansas City in general, and I'm just so proud to be a part of it, and I'm really excited for these girls," she said. "Kansas City is our home. Patrick and I, you know, have been here for a while, and we really care about this city and we care about this community. And I love soccer.”
"I believe in them with my whole heart. I think the city believes in them. We're all rallying behind them. ... To see this organization where it is today, and for these women to be playing in the final is huge."
The Current's championship capped an incredible week for Mahomes.
On Tuesday, Mahomes and her husband shared a gender reveal video that went viral and showed the couple's fourth child will be a boy.
The next day, Mahomes joined her friend, superstar singer Taylor Swift, at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. Then came the Current's big victory on Saturday night.