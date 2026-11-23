Carlos Alcaraz beat world No. 1 Alexender Zverev to win maiden ATP Finals title.
According to France24, the sever-times Grand Slam champion on Sunday, November 22, claimed a 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) victory over Zverev in the title match in Turin.
After becoming the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam at the start of the season with victory in the Australian Open, the 23-year-old has bookended an up-and-down year with a first title at the season-ending showpiece tournament.
Alongside Roger Federer, Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz now forms part of an exclusive list of men to have won all four majors and the ATP Finals.
With his illustrious compatriot Rafael Nadal never managing to win the season-ending tournament, Alcaraz became the first Spanish champion since Alex Corretja in 1998.
Carlos Alcaraz won $5,171,000 for his undefeated run to capture the 2026 Nitto ATP Finals title in Turin.
Alcaraz said after capturing his sixth title of the year, "It's been an amazing week. I couldn't finish the week in a better way, so I'm really proud. I've been through really difficult moments with myself, with my team, and we could go through everything”.
“I'm playing great tennis, so for me, lifting this trophy is something that I've been chasing for a really long time. It means the world to me," he added of the hamstring issue he suffered earlier in the tournament.
A wrist injury had caused Alcaraz to miss a good chunk of the middle of the season and following that victory in Melbourne he failed to add to his seven major titles.
But since returning in August, he has enjoyed a blistering end to the year, winning his last 14 matches to capture trophies at the Vienna Open, the Paris Masters for the first time and now the elusive ATP Finals.