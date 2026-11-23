San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa recevied a hostile welcome in Mexico City on Sunday night ahead of his team’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Fans inside Estadio Azteca booed and whistled loudly at the star pass rusher following controversial remarks he made earlier in the week.
What sparked the backlash
Before traveling south for the international game, Bosa reflected on the 49ers’ previous trip to Mexico in 2022. He suggested that local fans needed information on when to cheer during football games, claiming they chant constantly instead of saving their noise for when the 49ers are on defense.
Bosa also referenced their “soccer cheering techniques,” which many fans and media members viewed as condescending.
The stadium reaction
While Estadio Azteca featured thousands of supporters wearing red and gold, the crowd made its displeasure clear whenever Bosa appeared on the field or stadium screens before kickoff.
Despite the tense pregame atmosphere, San Francisco quickly took control of the contest against Minnesota. Bosa shrugged off the jeers early on, applying pressure on the Vikings’ offense as the 49ers built a commanding lead in front of the passionate international crowd.