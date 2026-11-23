The New York Mets have made the biggest move of the baseball offseason. On Sunday, the team agreed to sign star pitcher Tarik Skubal to a massive nine-year contract worth $450 million. The deal also includes a $45 million signing bonus.
Breaking baseball records
This aggrement makes history as the largest contract ever given to a pitcher in Major League Baseball. Earning an average of $50 million per season, Skubal easily beat the previous pitching record held by Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Skubal, who just turned 30, has won two Cy Young Awards and was the top free agent on the market. Over the last few seasons, he has been the most dominant starting pitcher in the game, striking out over 1,000 batters in his career.
Beating out rival teams
Several top teams wanted to sign Skubal, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto reportedly offered over $400 million, while the Dodgers never made an official offer after Skubal spent the end of last season pitching for them.
Ultimately, Mets owner Steve Cohen stepped up to secure the superstar left-hander before the league’s expected lockout begins on December 2.
Fixing a struggling rotation
New York desperately needed a reliable leader after finishing last season with a disappointing 74-88 record and one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball.
Now, Skubal joins a star-studded Mets roster alongside Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Bo Bichette as the team pushes for a championship.