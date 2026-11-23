The Detroit Red Wings have officially traded former captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens in a massive Sunday night blockbuster.
The move ends a tense standoff in Detroit that saw Larkin suspended without pay in late October after refusing to play following an offseason trade request. Along with Larkin, Montreal receives Detroit’s 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.
What the Red Wings get in return
In exchange for their longtime star, Detroit secured a massive haul geared toward the future. The Red Wings acquired 25-year-old center Kirby Dach, injured goaltender Samuel Montembeault and top 20-year-old University of Michigan prospect Michael Hage.
Detroit also collected four draft selections: first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick.
Impact on both Atlantic division rivals
The trade gives third-place Montreal a legitimate second-line center behind Nick Suzuki as the Canadiens push for a deep playoff run. Larkin, who carries an $8.7 million annual cap hit with five seasons left on his contract, brings proven scoring and recent 2026 Olympic gold medal pedigree.
Meanwhile, seventh-place Detroit officially shifts toward a roster reset after Larkin spent over a decade with his hometown team, ranking tenth in franchise history with 278 goals and 649 points.