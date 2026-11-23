Princess Eugenie may pass on her special role to her niece, Princess Charlotte!
Days before Kate Middleton hosted her sixth annual Together at Christmas carol service in December, a new report claimed that her only daughter played a role during the royal event.
William and Catherine's children, including Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis, have been taking part in the royal's events.
Inside Princess Eugenie's unofficial royal duties
Now it has been speculated that Princess Eugenie may have handed over her unofficial duties to Princess Charlotte, to help her mother, over the festive season.
Hello! reported that the youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson was often pictured following closely behind Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, during the walkabout after the traditional church service on Christmas Day.
Eugenie, who embraced motherhood for the third time with her husband Jack Brooksbank this year, used to accept flowers and teddy bears on behalf of her grandmother, given by the fans waiting outside the royal estates.
In 1998, Princess Beatrice's sibling was pictured eagerly waiting in the wings as Queen Elizabeth bent down to thank a young fan for the flowers.
However, due to their increasing distance from the British Royal Family in the wake of her parents' alleged connection with the late paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, Eugenie may have shifted her unofficial duties to Charlotte.
Will Princess Charlotte be new lady-in-waiting for Kate Middleton at her highly-anticipated sixth carol service?
The eleven-year-old daughter of William, 44, and Kate, 44, was also spotted acting as a lady-in-waiting last year during the royal family's annual tradition celebration in Norfolk.
During the high-profile the young royal member was walking alongside her dad, William, who heard calling her name, while she was busy in posing for selfies with the crowds.
"Charlotte," the future monarch called, to which she quickly replied, "I’m coming."
Appearance breakdown of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Kate Middleton's carol services by year
However, all three kids of Kate Middleton and Prince William are no stranger to their mother’s carol service, as they have been making special appearances after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
In 2022, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their unannounced debut at the second annual service at Westminster Abbey.
However, in 2023, all three children showed up for their mother, whom they attended till her fifth Christmas Carol Service.
Well, for this year, it has not been announced whether Princess Charlotte will be the lady-in-waiting.